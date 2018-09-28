FOOD & DRINK

After 21 years in business, Cole Valley's Bangkok 900 to close

Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline

By Hoodline
Bangkok 900, the Thai restaurant that's anchored the corner of Golden Gate Park at Stanyan and Frederick for over two decades, is planning to wind up operations by the end of next month.

Currently run by Wanida and Jetsada Jirasub, the restaurant has been family-owned and operated by the Jirasubs for 21 years, the owners said. They plan to close their doors on October 29.

The Jirasubs said they were sad to close, but declined to comment on the specific cause of their departure. Tipsters indicate, however, that the closure might be related to the landlord's decision not to renew the lease.

With Bangkok gone, Cole Valley and the Inner Sunset will have to rely more heavily on Haight Street's Ploy II, Siam Lotus, and Hippie Thai.

Until the end of October, Bangkok 900 is still your go-to neighborhood staple for traditional Thai fare and delivery.
