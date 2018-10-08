Agave Taqueria & Cafe brings tacos and more to downtown San Jose

A new modern Mexican spot, offering tacos and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. The downtown newcomer, called Agave Taqueria & Cafe, is located at 17 S. Fourth St. Formerly Agave Mexican Grill, the restaurant has reopened under new management and with some fresh new offerings.
Visitors can expect cafe-style service, where customers order at the register and are then seated. According to its website, the spot offers Taco Tuesdays with an open salsa bar. Vegetarian options are also available.
With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Agave Taqueria & Cafe has already made a good impression.
Yelper Alysha F. wrote, "Calling all vegetarians! The veggie burrito is remarkable. Guac? Off the charts. The bell peppers in the burrito are fresh and crunchy. They have black beans, wow! The owners are sweethearts, and they make you feel at home!"
Yelper Kitty M. added, "The atmosphere is the same as before, and that's nice. It's small and has tables with large, high-backed wooden chairs (kinda cool, I think!), a help-yourself salsa bar, self-serve soda fountain and a small bar in the corner."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Agave Taqueria & Cafe is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
