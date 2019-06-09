Sips with Spencer

39th Annual Auction Napa Valley raises millions for children's education, community health

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- Known as "The world's most celebrated charity wine event," Auction Napa Valley combines wine, iconic scenery, vintner hospitality, creative culinary expressions and a chance for bidders to acquire rare collections of Napa Valley wine!

The four-day celebration features a variety of exclusive events, including private, vintner-hosted parties, the world's only single-case auction of 100 or more lots, an e-auction open to wine lovers and bidders anywhere in the world, and the grand Live Auction Celebration, hosted on the grounds of the Meadowood Napa Valley resort.

This year's event included an incredible performance from global superstar, Katy Perry and decadent dishes from Ayesha Curry's restaurant, International Smoke!

Founded by a group of winery owners and sponsored by the Napa Valley Vintners, Auction Napa Valley proceeds are distributed to a core group of 25 local nonprofits and strategic initiatives that emphasize prevention and early intervention in the areas of community health and children's education.

This year, Auction Napa Valley fundraised nearly $12 million dollars in support of children's education and community health!

For more information on Auction Napa Valley, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknapasips with spencerwinewine industryfun stuffbay area events
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SIPS WITH SPENCER
EPIC Steak puts Spencer's wine skills to the test
Groth is home to 100-point Cabernet Sauvignon
An inside look at the Chateau La Cresta restaurant
4 common wine myths debunked
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News