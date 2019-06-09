39th Annual Auction Napa Valley raises millions for children's education, community health

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- Known as "The world's most celebrated charity wine event," Auction Napa Valley combines wine, iconic scenery, vintner hospitality, creative culinary expressions and a chance for bidders to acquire rare collections of Napa Valley wine!The four-day celebration features a variety of exclusive events, including private, vintner-hosted parties, the world's only single-case auction of 100 or more lots, an e-auction open to wine lovers and bidders anywhere in the world, and the grand Live Auction Celebration, hosted on the grounds of the Meadowood Napa Valley resort.This year's event included an incredible performance from global superstar, Katy Perry and decadent dishes from Ayesha Curry's restaurant, International Smoke!Founded by a group of winery owners and sponsored by the Napa Valley Vintners, Auction Napa Valley proceeds are distributed to a core group of 25 local nonprofits and strategic initiatives that emphasize prevention and early intervention in the areas of community health and children's education.This year, Auction Napa Valley fundraised nearly $12 million dollars in support of children's education and community health!