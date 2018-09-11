All Good Pizza owner debuts Bayview Mexican spot 'Tato'

Hungry? A new neighborhood Mexican spot has you covered. The fresh addition to Bayview, called Tato, is located at 4608 Third St.
Tato is the brainchild of All Good Pizza owner and 15-year Bayview resident Kristin Houk, whose son is of Mexican descent. Many of its recipes come from his grandmother, who hails from Mexico City.
Options include tortilla soup with roasted tomato, pasilla, cilantro, avocado, crema, shallots and lime; blistered padron peppers with chili-lime aioli, peanut, cilantro and grana padano; and Evergood all-beef hot dogs with bacon, grilled onions and chipotle slaw.
Taco varieties include roasted rainbow carrots with mole, chipotle-date yogurt, sesame seeds, almond, cilantro and crispy quinoa; spit-roasted pork al pastor with grilled pineapple, white onion, cilantro and salsa verde; and coffee-dusted salmon with roasted tomatillo crema and slaw. Quesadillas, tostadas and salads are also available. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, Tato has a perfect score thus far, though it's still early days.
John V., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on September 3, wrote, "We had the Tato-pos, a takeoff on nachos, but less goopy. The mushroom quesadillas were delicious, as were the avocado tostadas and carnitas street tacos -- made in your choice of banh mi or Mexican style. Cocktails are riffs on classics, like the mezcal old fashioned. The margaritas are yummy, too."
Jess Y. added, "Super excited that they also are open during dinner, as Bayview is in need of some more evening dining options. They offer delicious tacos, salads, tostadas, quesadillas and a fun mix of cocktails to accompany your meal."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Tato is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. from Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
