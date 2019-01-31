FOOD & DRINK

Aloha Fresh makes Japantown debut, with poke and more

Photo: Cindy T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving poke? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Aloha Fresh, it is located at 225 Jackson St. in the heart of Japantown.

The local business has just one other outlet, in Cupertino. It uses never-frozen fish shipped in from Hawaiian waters to make its poke, according to its website.

You'll find poke made from ahi, salmon, shrimp, scallops and more, each marinated in flavorings like soy sauce, sesame oil, seaweed and wasabi. Get it by the pound to take home, or make a bowl out of it: choose whether you'd like it scooped onto white rice, black rice or lettuce, and then add sides like macaroni salad and kimchi.

There are also several heated, non-seafood items on the menu, like garlic chicken and kalua kale pork, plus cookies for dessert.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Aloha Fresh seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Sara W. wrote, "This is a small space, only a few tables, and from what I've seen, most business is to-go. Poke is in a big case so that you can see everything and make decisions that way."

And Antoinette Z. wrote, "Definitely not overdone like so many mainland "poki shops." The owner was full of aloha and offered a sample of every poke, and with each taste, I was more delighted."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Aloha Fresh is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
