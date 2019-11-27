Food & Drink

Thanksgiving 2019: Americans secretly hate cranberry sauce, study reveals

A new survey reveals the least popular items on the Thanksgiving dinner table and the winner is: cranberry sauce.

Instacart conducted an online survey with The Harris Poll, asking more than 2,000 Americans how they feel about Thanksgiving.

Twenty-nine percent of people say they don't like cranberry sauce but eat it anyway.

Green bean casserole comes in second.

Twenty-two percent of those asked eat sweet potatoes even though they don't like it and 21% of folks don't even like pumpkin pie.

The biggest dislike was definitely cranberry sauce, nearly half of those surveyed said it was "disgusting."

The top offenders are:
  • Canned cranberry sauce (29%)

  • Green bean casserole (24%)

  • Sweet potatoes / sweet potato casserole (22%)

  • Pumpkin pie (21%)

  • Turkey (19%)


And when the big meal is all said and done... leftovers are the go-to right? Not so fast.

According to the study, 23% of Americans are not interested in saving Thanksgiving leftovers. Millennials are anti-leftovers! 32% of Millennials say they are not interested in saving Thanksgiving leftovers
