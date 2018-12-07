Amirah brings Indian fare to Fisherman's Wharf

Hungry? A new neighborhood Indian spot has you covered. The fresh addition to the Fisherman's Wharf area, called Amirah, is located in the former Passion Peruana space at 993 N. Point St.
On the menu, you'll find some classic Indian dishes, like chicken tikka masala and saag paneer. More unexpected are Amirah's takes on grilled lamb chops, prawns or chicken with sides like coleslaw and french fries.
Owner Nisheet Shah also gets creative with the appetizers. Lightly fried vegetarian samosas share menu space with "Indian street tacos" stuffed with chicken, prawns or paneer. You can also get french fries topped with masala sauce and a cheese drizzle, or chicken wings with garlic or hot sauce.
Among the drink options are a housemade strawberry lemonade with mint, and a mango lassi.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has already made a good impression.
"All the food was incredibly well done. The samosas were crisp and delicious with just the right amount of spice. Both the saag paneer and the egg masala were perfectly seasoned," wrote Colin P. "The food was well-priced, and we had enough for another full meal for each of the two people who ate dinner."
And Tony H. added, "Really tasty food, excellent mix of fusion. Lamb chops were a big hit. Same goes for the wings and samosas. Chicken curry was light, too."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Amirah is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
foodHoodlineSan Francisco