Anchor Steam beer now available in can

After more than 100 years, San Francisco's Anchor Brewing is going to offer its Anchor Steam beer in a can. (Photo by AnchorBrewing/Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
After more than 100 years, San Francisco's Anchor Brewing is going to offer its Anchor Steam beer in a can.

The company posted a picture on its Twitter feed on Sunday making the big announcement.

Anchor says the beer will be available this summer, and it's not your standard 12-ounce can.

This one is 19.2 ounces because that is the largest Anchor's canning line will be able to handle.

