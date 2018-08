'Anonymous Asian SF' Opens Its Doors In SoMa

If you're looking for Vietnamese, Indian, and Japanese fare, a new spot in SoMa has you completely covered; Anonymous Asian SF (98 7th St. between Jessie & Mission) is now serving customers.Located in the former Honey Bistro space which closed for renovations late last year, Anonymous Asian SF has partnered with nearby FiDi eatery Bamboo Asia to offer diners a menu with three different cuisines.Expect to see dishes like a Vietnamese rice bowl with BBQ pork and bok choy served over rice; a Japanese-inspired bowl with tuna, ginger, edamame and picked veggies, or an Indian-inspired roti wrap with tandoori chicken.Anonymous Asian SF has just one Yelp review, which gives it a five-star rating thus far."It's really good," said Ran D., who submitted a review on January 12th after trying a bahn mi, a Japanese rice bowl "topped with some dynamite sauce," a Vietnamese rice bowl with barbecue pork, and a breakfast burrito that "was a good size with great flavor. The fresh salsa was really nice, too."Anonymous Asian SF is open weekdays from 6:30am-2:30pm, closed on weekends.