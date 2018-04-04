Applebee's brings back $1 margaritas for entire month of April

You can now sip on $1 margaritas for the entire month of April, courtesy of Applebee's.
The DOLLARITA promotion was a hit when the restaurant first announced it in October, so it's decided to bring it back.
VIDEO: Applebee's serving $1 Long Island iced teas in December
Applebee's says the cocktail, which is made up of tequila and margarita mix, is a reason to celebrate the return of spring.
We interrupt this timeline for an— Applebee's (@Applebees) April 1, 2018
important announcement.
*****The DOLLARITA is back.******
That is all.
Back to your regularly scheduled tweets. pic.twitter.com/jdsjiahlli