Applebee's offering $1 cocktail through December

APPLEBEE'S

Applebee's serving $1 holiday cocktail for entire month of December

Applebee's is hoping to get people into the Christmas spirit with a $1 Jolly Rancher Cocktail through the month of December.

The restaurant chain says its drink of the month is a vodka-based cocktail, combined with either red or green apple Jolly Rancher candy mix over ice.

"We created a drink to help spread the cheer as friends and loved ones gather together during the holidays," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. "The dollar jolly embodies the holiday spirit: joy, delight and good times. Oh, and vodka too."

The franchise is known for its monthly $1 drink specials, which originated with their signature margaritas.

In October, the restaurant got people in the Halloween spirit with a $1 Zombie Cocktail.
