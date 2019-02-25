Are these trending San Jose restaurants on your radar?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which local businesses have been getting outsized notice this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at San Jose businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are getting plenty of attention, right now.
B-909 Icy Tea
Open since July of last year, this spot to score shaved ice, bubble tea and desserts is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Bubble Tea" on Yelp.
Citywide, bubble tea cafes saw new reviews increase by a median of 3.2 percent over the past month, but B-909 Icy Tea saw a 28 percent increase, maintaining a strong four-star rating throughout. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 180 percent.
Located at 2569 S. King Road, Suite C5 in East San Jose, B-909 offers Asian-inspired sweet treats, including its specialty shaved ice, which comes in flavors like sweet mango, milk, chocolate and strawberry.
Spencers for Steaks and Chops
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about North San Jose's Spencers for Steaks and Chops, the well-established traditional American steakhouse and cocktail bar is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "American (Traditional)" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 1.7 percent over the past month, Spencers bagged a 2.8 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating.
More unusually, it significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 5.0 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.
Open at 2050 Gateway Place in DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel since 2006, the steakhouse offers a range of meats, from beef to lamb chops to salmon, in company with whipped potatoes, sauteed mushrooms, creamed spinach and more.
Sushi Confidential
Downtown San Jose's Sushi Confidential is also making waves. Open since 2016 at 31 N. Market St., the popular sushi bar and Japanese spot has seen a 5.7 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.6 percent for all businesses tagged "Sushi Bars" on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 250 percent.
Sushi Confidential offers lunch and happy hour options with starters like miso clam chowder, tempura avocado and salmon bites. Customers may also delve into bento bowls, salads and a variety of sushi. Over the past month, it's maintained a mixed 3.5-star rating among Yelpers.
