Arsty augmented reality exhibit The Unreal Garden launches in SoMa

Photo: Onedome Global/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new mixed-media "art experience" has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to SoMa, The Unreal Garden, is located at 1025 Market St.

Developed by media company Onedome Global, the installation combines art and technology -- including augmented reality, projection mapping, visual effects and soundscapes -- plus food and beverages, to create a "fantastical otherworld" for visitors to explore.

Tickets are currently $22 for children ages 11-17 and $33 for adults. Up to 25 people are admitted to the garden at a time, and each guest is limited to 25 minutes inside.

With a 3.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp, the installation has earned mixed reviews thus far.

Yelper Vinkin Ken T. said, "What a cool experience! We had a lot of fun! ... I definitely recommend coming here at least 30 minutes before your scheduled time slot because there are a few things to see before checking in."

And Yelper Alex H. wrote, "Overall I wasn't amazed. It was interesting, but I think it's still very early, and there's a lot of improvements to come."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Unreal Garden is open from 4-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; noon-10 p.m. on Wednesday, 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday; 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday; and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
