Arsty augmented reality exhibit The Unreal Garden launches in SoMa

A new mixed-media "art experience" has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to SoMa, The Unreal Garden, is located at 1025 Market St.Developed by media company Onedome Global , the installation combines art and technology -- including augmented reality, projection mapping, visual effects and soundscapes -- plus food and beverages, to create a "fantastical otherworld" for visitors to explore.Tickets are currently $22 for children ages 11-17 and $33 for adults. Up to 25 people are admitted to the garden at a time, and each guest is limited to 25 minutes inside.With a 3.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp, the installation has earned mixed reviews thus far.Yelper Vinkin Ken T. said , "What a cool experience! We had a lot of fun! ... I definitely recommend coming here at least 30 minutes before your scheduled time slot because there are a few things to see before checking in."And Yelper Alex H. wrote , "Overall I wasn't amazed. It was interesting, but I think it's still very early, and there's a lot of improvements to come."Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Unreal Garden is open from 4-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; noon-10 p.m. on Wednesday, 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday; 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday; and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.