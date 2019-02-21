Asian fusion, burgers and more: What's trending on San Jose's food scene?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which restaurants have been getting outsized notice this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at San Jose businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are worth exploring, right now.
Super Duper Burgers
Photo: Veronica C./Yelp
Open just since December 2018, this traditional American spot, which offers burgers and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "American (Traditional)" on Yelp.
Citywide, traditional American spots saw new reviews increase by a median of 1.6 percent over the past month, but Super Duper Burgers saw an 81 percent increase, maintaining a superior four-star rating throughout.
It's not the only trending outlier in the traditional American category: Bill's Cafe has seen a 11.1 percent increase in reviews.
Located at 5399 Prospect Road in West San Jose, Super Duper Burgers offers burgers made with fresh-ground beef, free-range chicken sandwiches, organic veggie burgers and shakes and soft-serve ice cream from Petaluma's organic Straus family creamery. The eatery makes its own pickles in-house, too.
Bobaholics
Photo: Bobaholics/Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about North Valley's Bobaholics, the spot to score bubble tea, coffee and smoothies is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Coffee & Tea" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 4.3 percent over the past month, Bobaholics bagged a 39.6 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a healthy four-star rating.
There's more that's trending on San Jose's coffee and tea scene: Dunkin' Donuts has seen a 7.5 percent increase in reviews.
Open at 1055 E. Brokaw Road, Suite 40 since November 2018, Bobaholics offers two pages of tea options, from classics like jasmine milk tea or Thai tea made with roasted hickory root, to cream matcha milk tea with sea salt. You can also design your own.
And if you're looking for a bite to eat, check out a snack like popcorn chicken, fish balls or potstickers.
The Province
Photo: The Province/Yelp
North San Jose's The Province is also making waves. Open since October 2017 at 1788 N. First St., Suite 10, the well-established New American and Asian fusion restaurant and bar has seen a 6.2 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.4 percent for all businesses tagged "American (New)" on Yelp.
The Province offers entrees like curry chicken pot pie, Mongolian beef and claypot salmon, among others. Over the past month, it's maintained a solid four-star rating among Yelpers.
Benedicts Cafe & Bar
Photo: Kim Anh N./Yelp
Cambrian Park's Benedicts Cafe & Bar is the city's buzziest breakfast and brunch spot by the numbers.
The cocktail bar and breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot, which opened at 5365 Camden Ave. on April 2018, increased its review count by 11.5 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 1.9 percent for the Yelp category "Breakfast & Brunch."
Citywide, breakfast and brunch spots saw a median 1.2 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, while Meet the Moon saw a 3.1 percent increase. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis, Meet the Moon's review count increased by more than 370 percent.
In addition to lunch and dinner, Benedicts Cafe & Bar offers an extensive breakfast menu that's served all day. Look for items like pancakes and waffles, skillet plates, omelets and five different types of eggs Benedicts.
---
