Asian Fusion Spot 'Spice of America' Debuts In SoMa

A new Asian fusion spot has debuted in SoMa; located at 1655 Market St. (between Van Ness Ave & 12th St.), the fresh addition is called Spice of America.
This newcomer specializes in "modern comfort food classics from India and Nepal, according to the restaurant's website.
In keeping with its name, the eatery experiments with a variety of common and lesser known spices like kasoori methi (dried fenugreek leaves), along with coriander, cumin, saffron, and dried Kashmiri chiles.
On the menu, expect to items like a pao bhaji (vegetable curry) wrap with minced beans and cauliflower and cheese crumbs; English peas and potato kofta with paneer cheese and veggies; and chicken curry with braised vegetables.
Desserts include pistachio rasmalai (Indian-style cheesecake) with mango ice and cardamom milk and saffron and basmati rice kheer (pudding). (Take a look at the full menu here.)
Spice of America has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 13 Yelp reviews.
Vishnu G., among the first Yelpers to review the spot, said Spice of America had a "quiet and very clean environment. Great service and quality of food was just A+."
"Service was ultra-polite, courteous, and attentive," said Yelper Cherylynn N. adding, "they even changed out the ice in our water glass to ensure our water was nice and cold!"
And Richard R. said: "Extraordinary food. So many amazing tastes and flavors. Each item is unique, unlike anything I have ever had in any Indian restaurant or in India."
Spice of America is open for lunch and dinner. Lunch is served Monday - Saturday 11:30 a.m.to 2:30 p.m. and dinner hours are 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
