Asian tapas bar Bistro Kazan opens its doors in Lower Nob Hill

There's a brand-new Asian-style tapas bar in town. The fresh addition to Lower Nob Hill, called Bistro Kazan, is located at 930 Bush St.
You'll find the flavors of Korea, Japan and China in the many small plates. Options include garlic edamame, deep-fried tofu with shaved dried tuna, and open-faced shumai dumplings. There are also some more fusion-oriented items, including an octopus ceviche, salmon carpaccio and nachos.
The modern, high-ceilinged interior features playful, superhero-themed posters. The restaurant has a few TVs, and serve beer, wine and cocktails, as well.
The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Jessica D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 1, wrote, "Great new spot with super-tasty appetizers and shared plates. Went on a school night, so kept it to one glass of wine, but they had a large selection of sake, beers, and a few cocktails."
Yelper Min Kyung C. added, "It's really nice inside. Everything looks new, the food is delicious. Tried shrimp shumai and pork belly, and they were really soft and melt-in-your-mouth."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Bistro Kazan is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
