Asian tapas bar Bistro Kazan opens its doors in Lower Nob Hill

There's a brand-new Asian-style tapas bar in town. The fresh addition to Lower Nob Hill, called Bistro Kazan , is located at 930 Bush St.You'll find the flavors of Korea, Japan and China in the many small plates. Options include garlic edamame, deep-fried tofu with shaved dried tuna, and open-faced shumai dumplings. There are also some more fusion-oriented items, including an octopus ceviche, salmon carpaccio and nachos.The modern, high-ceilinged interior features playful, superhero-themed posters. The restaurant has a few TVs, and serve beer, wine and cocktails, as well.The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.Jessica D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 1, wrote, "Great new spot with super-tasty appetizers and shared plates. Went on a school night, so kept it to one glass of wine, but they had a large selection of sake, beers, and a few cocktails."Yelper Min Kyung C. added , "It's really nice inside. Everything looks new, the food is delicious. Tried shrimp shumai and pork belly, and they were really soft and melt-in-your-mouth."Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Bistro Kazan is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.