Scientists crack avocado genetic code - could help fruit survive climate change

By ABC7.com staff
Scientists says they've mapped the DNA sequences of avocado - meaning future fruit can be modified to survive climate change.

Once scientists say they've cracked the genetic code of avocado, they can alter it. They would do that to help avocados survive higher temperatures and prolonged drought.

Of course, that would make them genetically-modified, which carries its own set of controversies.

Some environmental advocacy groups argue genetic alterations increase pesticide use.

You won't be able to find any genetically modified avocados in stores yet.

Once they've been designed, the trees themselves can take at least three years to mature.
