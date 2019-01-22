SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Bay Area diners will be able to try a new award-winning pizza from San Francisco's top pizzaiolo.
Tony Gemignani, founder of Tony's Pizza Napoletana, will start featuring the pizza that won the Port Category at the first-ever Antonio Mezzero All-Stars Pizza Championship in Porto, Portugal.
Last November's event was by invitation only and Gemignani represented the United States.
He made a pizza with a base of mozzarella and then topped it with Nduja sausage, Portuguese chorizo, micro greens, Portuguese Topo Sao Jorge cheese and two different port reductions.
On top of that he sprinkled salt he smoked with barrel chips from port wine.
"When you take a bite into that slice, its unique. The port reduction is sweet. And then you smell this smoky salt. And then you have the Nduja and you have the chorizo. Hearty, meaty and then this cheese kind of soothes it all down. It's so balanced. I don't know if I have ever made a better pizza in my life," said Gemignani.
The pizza will be on the menu regularly at Tony's Pizza Napoletana, which this year marks its 10th anniversary in San Francisco's North Beach area.
Gemignani has won 13 world pizza titles has been named an official U.S. Ambassador of Neapolitan Pizza by the city of Naples.