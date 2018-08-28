Baby Cafe brings Hong Kong-style fare to Alameda

A new Hong Kong-style cafe has opened for business in Alameda. Called Baby Cafe, the fresh addition is located at 2321 Santa Clara Ave. on the main island. The restaurant also has locations in Oakland and Union City.
Signature dishes include baked Thai shrimp spaghetti, house curry chicken rice cube, baked wasabi mushroom chicken, curry beef stew and mango crab meat salad. Classics like popcorn chicken, almond shrimp and fried calamari are also available. (Find the full menu here.)
For dessert, check out the egg puffs, which come in chocolate, matcha, mixed fruit and red bean flavors. Ice cream desserts include banana boat ice cream, ice cream fruit waffle and the mocha egg puff ice cream.
With a 3.5-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp so far, the new cafe has gotten a fair response.
Jenn C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 15, wrote, "I love cucumber salad and this one was done well -- spicy, garlicky and refreshing. The HK milk tea was small but the tea flavor was nice and strong. Salt and pepper squid was good as well -- nice and crispy on the outside."
And Kitty K. wrote, "I ordered their Hong Kong milk tea to go. It was strong and smooth. I like how they asked if I wanted condensed milk or evaporated milk."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Baby Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
