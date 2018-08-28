FOOD & DRINK

Baby Cafe brings Hong Kong-style fare to Alameda

Photo: Cici L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Hong Kong-style cafe has opened for business in Alameda. Called Baby Cafe, the fresh addition is located at 2321 Santa Clara Ave. on the main island. The restaurant also has locations in Oakland and Union City.

Signature dishes include baked Thai shrimp spaghetti, house curry chicken rice cube, baked wasabi mushroom chicken, curry beef stew and mango crab meat salad. Classics like popcorn chicken, almond shrimp and fried calamari are also available. (Find the full menu here.)

For dessert, check out the egg puffs, which come in chocolate, matcha, mixed fruit and red bean flavors. Ice cream desserts include banana boat ice cream, ice cream fruit waffle and the mocha egg puff ice cream.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp so far, the new cafe has gotten a fair response.

Jenn C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 15, wrote, "I love cucumber salad and this one was done well -- spicy, garlicky and refreshing. The HK milk tea was small but the tea flavor was nice and strong. Salt and pepper squid was good as well -- nice and crispy on the outside."

And Kitty K. wrote, "I ordered their Hong Kong milk tea to go. It was strong and smooth. I like how they asked if I wanted condensed milk or evaporated milk."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Baby Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineAlameda
FOOD & DRINK
Satisfy your Japanese food cravings with these 3 San Jose newcomers
E. Coli beef recall impacts NorCal Safeway stores
EAT DRINK SF: This is what foodie heaven looks like
Holy Craft Brewing to open North Beach taproom
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
San Jose Vietnam War Memorial vandalized over the weekend
Mourners paying final respects to Aretha Franklin at public viewing
Police search for mystery woman who rang doorbell and then vanished
McCain funeral: Joe Biden, Warren Beatty to be pallbearers
San Jose family billed $13,470 for half-hour of iPhone internet
E. Coli beef recall impacts NorCal Safeway stores
Sonoma councilwoman fights back against alleged 'slut shaming'
AccuWeather Forecast: Fogust won't let go
Show More
Jacksonville Shooting: Victims were specifically targeted
BART to receive $6.8 million federal grant to boost safety
Study: Air pollution could be damaging your brain
Trump claims Google 'rigged' searches against him but company denies it
Jacksonville Shooting Victims: What we know about those shot, killed
More News