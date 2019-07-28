Food & Drink

'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal, doo doo doo doo doo doo

A new cereal featuring YouTube sensation "Baby Shark" will be swimming in a bowl of milk near you very soon.

Kellogg's made the announcement Friday, saying the limited edition cereal will be available starting Aug. 17.

RELATED: 'Baby Shark' is being turned into an animated series, doo doo doo doo doo doo

The breakfast treat features berry-flavored loops and marshmallows, said Kellogg's in a news release.

You can pick up a two-pack of Kellogg's Baby Shark cereal for only $5.98.

The cereal is being sold exclusively at Sam's Club for the first 30 days before it's released to select Walmart stores in a single pack in late September.
