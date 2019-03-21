Bagels, coconut pancakes and purple mimosas: 3 new spots for breakfast and brunch in San Francisco

The Bagel Bakery Cafe
5351 Geary Blvd., Inner Richmond
Photo: Peter P./Yelp
New bagelry The Bagel Bakery Cafe offers the classic bagels and schmear. But if you're looking for a more substantial brunch, it also offers bagel omelet sandwiches, with filling combos like mushrooms, cheddar and green onions; jalapenos and pepper jack; or olives, sun-dried tomatoes and Swiss cheese.
If you're going the lunch route, expect to see an assortment of "bagelwiches" topped with hummus and veggies, albacore tuna salad, egg salad and more. Rounding the menu out are signature sub-style sandwiches and a variety of hot and cold coffee and tea drinks.
With a four-star Yelp rating out four reviews, The Bagel Bakery Cafe has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Adam A., who reviewed it on March 4, wrote, "Clean, convenient, and well priced! Went in for a pastrami bagel sandwich with a coffee and was not disappointed in the slightest."
Yelper Jap K. wrote, "I was excited to try out our new bagel bakery in the neighborhood, and I was very overwhelmed by seeing their full menu! Not a bad thing at all, as they had many choices, more than I've ever seen."
The Bagel Bakery Cafe is open from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Franco's Latin Table
24 W. Portal Ave., West Portal
Photo: Franco's Latin Table/Yelp
New family-owned Peruvian eatery Franco's Latin Tableeatery recently debuted in the space formerly occupied by West Portal fixture Fresca. While it's focused on classic Peruvian dishes like ceviche and lomo saltado (sauteed steak in a soy-based sauce), Franco's also offers brunch until 3 p.m. on weekends.
The morning menu works some Peruvian influences into classic brunch dishes, like a "lomo omelet" with lomo saltado, onions and tomato; eggs Benedict with aji amarillo hollandaise; or Franco's Special, with scrambled eggs, ground beef, veggies and grilled jalapenos. There's French toast and pancakes on offer, too. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Brunchtime libations include a Bloody Mary, micheladas and mimosas. But if you're looking for something a little different, check out the purple mimosa, which combines sparkling wine and chicha morada, a sweet Peruvian drink made from purple corn, cinnamon and cloves.
With a four-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp, Franco's Latin Table has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Valerie C., who reviewed Franco's Latin Table on Feb. 6, wrote, "I went there for lunch today and was really happy I did! I had the lomo saltado and a green salad. The fresh cilantro dressing on the salad was delicious and the lomo saltado was the best I've had."
Franco's Latin Table is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9:45 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.-9:45 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Isla Vida
1325 Fillmore St., Fillmore
Photo: Stephanie Joyce D./Yelp
Afro-Caribbean eatery Isla Vida opened late last year in the space that formerly housed Black Bark BBQ. It's from some of the same team behind departed Tenderloin soul-food restaurant Farmerbrown, which closed last November and was known for its brunch fare.
For brunch, sweet options include coconut pancakes with toasted coconut flakes, whipped cream and coconut syrup, or brioche french toast topped with fresh mango and house-made mango syrup.
Savory fare includes an open-faced shrimp omelet topped with pineapple salsa, or a fried egg sandwich with Swiss cheese and a choice of protein, like ham or turkey bacon. Cafe con leche with Cuban toast, hibiscus punch and housemade ginger beer are among the beverage selections. (You can check out the full brunch menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Isla Vida, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 109 reviews on the site.
Yelper Basim B., who was one of the first users to visit Isla Vida on Feb. 28, wrote, "I am coming back as soon as I can. This place makes me want to visit the Caribbean if all the food from there is like this."
And Yelper Patrick P. wrote, "I loved this spot! It's got a great fun vibe and is fairly new, but somehow has already built a neighborhood/community feel already."
Isla Vida is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.) Brunch is served 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on weekends.
