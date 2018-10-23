FOOD & DRINK

Bak Kung Korean BBQ brings all-you-can-eat meat to Pleasanton

Photo: Tiffany C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue spot has you covered. Called Bak Kung Korean BBQ, the fresh arrival is located at 2693 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 106.

The all-you-can-eat lunch special (which is half price for children under eight years old) features meats like beef brisket, pork belly with house-made sauce, and marinated beef short rib. The dinner menus are more extensive, with options like beef tongue and prime steak. (You can check out the menu here.)

Bak Kung is still finding its feet, with a 3.5-star rating out of 30 reviews on Yelp, but it's early days yet.

Cat N. called the service slow, the wait long and the meat mostly lackluster, and wrote, "There were only 5 banchans. They do offer items that are different such as takoyaki, cheese corn, and potstickers."

"We had to ask for everything, even standard things like scissors and tongs," Yelper Connie C. added. "Overall though, the meal was decent once we got everything we needed. ... If you come, I would recommend the beef tongue, pork belly, and the steak!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bak Kung Korean BBQ is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. daily.
