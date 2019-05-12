Sips with Spencer

Balletto Vineyards proves that anything is possible with perseverance

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Located in the Russian River Valley, Balletto Vineyards creates so much more than a graceful glass of wine; it also cultivates family and community. After the untimely death of his father in 1977, John Balletto relinquished several college athletic scholarship offers so he could help his mother run a five-acre farm.

With determination, hard work, and perseverance, John Balletto grew his once small farm into a budding 700 acres of estate vineyard. Today, the Balletto family and winemaking team strives to let their vineyards speak authentically through each bottle of wine.

In this segment, Spencer receives a tour of Balletto Vineyards and tastes delicious wines with winemaker, Anthony Beckman.

Address:

Balletto Vineyards

5700 Occidental Rd
Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Here is more information on Balletto Vineyards.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksanta rosasips with spencerwinewine industrywine bars
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SIPS WITH SPENCER
EPIC Steak puts Spencer's wine skills to the test
Groth is home to 100-point Cabernet Sauvignon
An inside look at the Chateau La Cresta restaurant
4 common wine myths debunked
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News