Balletto Vineyards proves that anything is possible with perseverance

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Located in the Russian River Valley, Balletto Vineyards creates so much more than a graceful glass of wine; it also cultivates family and community. After the untimely death of his father in 1977, John Balletto relinquished several college athletic scholarship offers so he could help his mother run a five-acre farm.
With determination, hard work, and perseverance, John Balletto grew his once small farm into a budding 700 acres of estate vineyard. Today, the Balletto family and winemaking team strives to let their vineyards speak authentically through each bottle of wine.
In this segment, Spencer receives a tour of Balletto Vineyards and tastes delicious wines with winemaker, Anthony Beckman.
Address:
Balletto Vineyards
5700 Occidental Rd
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Here is more information on Balletto Vineyards.
