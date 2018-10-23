Batter up: Watch the World Series at one of Oakland's top sports bars

Using Yelp data and our own methodology, Hoodline crunched the numbers to come up with the best sports bars where you can view baseball's biggest series.
1. Philomena
Photo: Terese O./Yelp
Topping the list is Philomena, located at 1801 14th Ave. (between 18th and 19th avenues). Yelpers have given the pizza-focused sports bar four stars out of 182 reviews for pies like the Miss Piggy, with pork belly, sausage and Black Forest ham. It also serves buffalo chicken wings and a skillet cookie with ice cream.
On tap at the East Oakland bar, you'll find a dozen options that currently include the Lost Abbey's Devotion blonde ale and Old Kan's Dark Ale. (You can check out the menu here.)
2. George & Walt's
Photo: John L./Yelp
George & Walt's, a dive bar in Rockridge, is another go-to, with four stars out of 170 Yelp reviews. Reviewers praise its reasonable prices on draft beer, shots, and classic bar fare, like chicken wings and grilled sandwiches.
Head over to 5445 College Ave. (between Taft Avenue and Hudson Street) to see for yourself.
3. Aloha Club
Photo: Aloha Club/Yelp
Last but not least, check out Aloha Club. The longtime fixture boasts that it has the longest bar and coldest beers in town. Whether those claims are true, Yelpers seem pleased: They've given it 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews. You can evaluate the truth of these claims for yourself at 952 Fruitvale Ave. (between 10th and San Leandro streets).
Aloha Club is a drinks-only establishment, but patrons are welcome to bring their own food (for instance, from one of the taco trucks typically parked across the street). It also offers both indoor and outdoor seating.