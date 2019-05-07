LIST: Bay Area winners, finalists for 2019 James Beard Restaurant & Chef Awards

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pop the champagne! We now know which Bay Area establishments have won a coveted James Beard award. The nominees were announced on March 27. Fifteen finalists were narrowed down from the list of 30 semifinalists revealed in February. The award winners were announced on May 6.
WINNERS:
Outstanding Bar Program
Bar Agricole, San Francisco
Outstanding Wine Program
Benu, San Francisco
Other Eating and Drinking Places
El Pípila, San Francisco
NOMINEES:
Best New Restaurant
Angler, San Francisco
Outstanding Baker
Avery Ruzicka, Manresa Bread, Los Gatos, CA
Outstanding Chef
David Kinch, Manresa Bread, Los Gatos, CA
Corey Lee, Benu, San Francisco
Outstanding Pastry Chef
Juan Contreras, Atelier Crenn, San Francisco
Outstanding Restaurant
Quince, San Francisco
Outstanding Service
Saison, San Francisco
Swan Oyster Depot, San Francisco
Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer
Cathy Corison, Corison Winery, St. Helena, CA
Steve Matthiasson, Matthiasson Wines, Napa, CA
Lance Winters, St. George Spirits, Alameda, CA
Rising Star Chef of the Year
Alexander Hong, Sorrel, San Francisco
Best Chef: West
Joshua Skenes, Saison, San Francisco
Another Bay Area name has received recognition. Samin Nosrat won a James Beard Media Award for "Television Program, on Location" for her show "Salt Fat Acid Heat" which airs on Netflix. Nosrat worked under Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley and has trained with UC Berkeley professor and author, Michael Pollan.
