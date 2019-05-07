food

LIST: Bay Area winners, finalists for 2019 James Beard Restaurant & Chef Awards

By Kate Eby
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pop the champagne! We now know which Bay Area establishments have won a coveted James Beard award. The nominees were announced on March 27. Fifteen finalists were narrowed down from the list of 30 semifinalists revealed in February. The award winners were announced on May 6.

WINNERS:

Outstanding Bar Program
Bar Agricole, San Francisco

Outstanding Wine Program
Benu, San Francisco

Other Eating and Drinking Places
El Pípila, San Francisco

NOMINEES:

Best New Restaurant
Angler, San Francisco

Outstanding Baker
Avery Ruzicka, Manresa Bread, Los Gatos, CA

Outstanding Chef

David Kinch, Manresa Bread, Los Gatos, CA
Corey Lee, Benu, San Francisco

Outstanding Pastry Chef
Juan Contreras, Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

RELATED: 'Scared & humbled': San Francisco celebrity chef Dominique Crenn announces battle with breast cancer in heartfelt Instagram post

Outstanding Restaurant
Quince, San Francisco

Outstanding Service
Saison, San Francisco
Swan Oyster Depot, San Francisco

LIST: Historic Bay Area Restaurant closures

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer
Cathy Corison, Corison Winery, St. Helena, CA
Steve Matthiasson, Matthiasson Wines, Napa, CA
Lance Winters, St. George Spirits, Alameda, CA

Rising Star Chef of the Year
Alexander Hong, Sorrel, San Francisco

Best Chef: West
Joshua Skenes, Saison, San Francisco

RELATED: Bay Area foodies nab 2018 James Beard Awards

Another Bay Area name has received recognition. Samin Nosrat won a James Beard Media Award for "Television Program, on Location" for her show "Salt Fat Acid Heat" which airs on Netflix. Nosrat worked under Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley and has trained with UC Berkeley professor and author, Michael Pollan.

