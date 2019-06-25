Food & Drink

Freshly baked space cookies? Bay Area Company's oven bringing astronauts a sweet treat

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Astronauts at the International Space station could soon enjoy the sweet smell of freshly baked cookies, thanks to a Santa Clara company's oven.

The propotype oven was made by Santa Clara based NanoRacks and New York based Zero G Kitchen.

Zero G said the oven will be able to prepare other food items as well "such as rolls, cookies, patties, pockets and other basic foods for longer duration space travel."

A specially prepared cookie dough will be launched to the International Space Station later this year.

The cookies will be made by Doubletree Hotels which are known for their freshly baked chocolate chip cookies and would be the first treat actually "baked" in space.

Right now there's no word if the astronauts will actually eat the cookies, but they have tried other goodies made in space like plants grown on the ISS and coffee brewed in orbit.



"To celebrate the launch of the first food item to be baked fresh in space," DoubleTree said, "hotel guests and cookie lovers alike can stop by any DoubleTree by Hilton in the world on Aug. 4 for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day to enjoy a complimentary DoubleTree Cookie."
