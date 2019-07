Several Bay Area eateries included in list of Michelin affordable, high quality restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In the South Bay, a Mexican restaurant could get a lot busier now that it's earned a Michelin Guide distinction.San Jose's LUNA Mexican Kitchen has been named a Bib Gourmand restaurant.The Bib Gourmand list honors affordable, high-quality restaurants. The majority of the 151 Bib Gourmand distinctions in California are in the Bay AreaThey include A-16 and Harborview-- both in San Francisco-- Teni East Kitchen in Oakland and Marin's Pig in a Pickle.For the full list of restaurants go here