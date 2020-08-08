Bay Area Latino-owned small businesses join forces in support effort

Octavio Diaz, head chef and founder of Agave Uptown prepared dishes over Zoom. He was joined by Francisco Lopez and Monica Lopez of Aldina Vineyards. It was livestreamed on Facebook to the public.
The virtual gathering was a first in a series of Shop Latino events set to promote small businesses which are still open. The initiative aims to draw attention for communities to support local.
Chef Diaz specializes in authentic Oaxacan cuisine. He presented the food pairing, featuring some of his favorite dishes. Here are the recommendations:
The tasting gave way to conversation. Francisco and Monica shared an interesting part of their father's history, Al Lopez. Decades before he and his wife, Dina, started their vineyard, Al worked in the publishing business 1979 to 1982 for Sonny Madrid, owner of Lowrider Magazine. Eventually, Al owned the magazine from 1986 to 1997. You can read more about their entrepreneurial spirit here.
Agave Uptown is open for takeout, delivery and dine-in on the patio. It is located at the Kapor Center for Social Impact building in the heart of Uptown Oakland. The staff is practicing social distancing guidelines.
