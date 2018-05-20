Bay Area LIFE: Gut health

Improve your gut health with prebiotic and probiotic foods!We have about three to five pounds of healthy bacteria within our intestines, known as the human microbiome. This unique bacteria benefits human health and well-being in numerous ways including, fighting pathogens for a stronger immune system, reducing inflammation, and aiding in proper digestion and nutrient absorption. Our diet, specifically the consumption of probiotic and prebiotic foods, can positively impact our microbiome. Probiotic foods contain live, healthy bacteria and are found in foods such as kefir, tempeh, and sauerkraut. Prebiotic foods nourish healthy bacteria and promote its growth. Prebiotic foods are high fiber, plant-based foods including rye bread, bananas, dandelion greens, onions, artichokes, leeks, and chicory.About Alison Eastwood:Alison Eastwood is a registered dietitian and expert in women's health. She has appeared on TV segments on ABC, CBS and NBC in the San Francisco market, participated in national media tours representing food companies and frequently gives lectures and media interviews on food and nutrition topics. Alison has been quoted in a variety of publications including Shape Magazine and the Wall Street Journal. Alison runs Nifty Nutrition, a San Francisco-based food and nutrition communications business that consults food companies in marketing and product development.