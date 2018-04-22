Bay Area LIFE: Healthy snacks

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Simple Ideas:
-Trail mix: Mix your favorite nuts, seeds, whole grain cereals and pretzels for the perfect snack.
-Peanut butter and banana wrap: Spread peanut butter on a whole grain tortilla and then roll in a banana and cut for a snack or meal!
-Yogurt sundae: Add your favorite fruit to Greek yogurt and top with honey and almonds.
-Sweet potato hummus and veggies: Blend a sweet potato with your favorite hummus for a dip to enjoy veggies like carrots, cucumbers, sweet bell peppers and snow peas.
-Veggie kabobs: Slice veggies, cheddar cheese and a whole grain bagel to put on a stick for easy eating.
About Katie Sullivan:
Food writer and registered dietitian, Katie Sullivan is on a mission to raise "fresh-food kids in a French-fried world." Katie's schedule consists of developing recipes, teaching cooking and nutrition classes, writing for newspapers and magazines, as well as raising three kids. Being a mother has powered her passion for helping families raise healthy children through sound feeding habits and fun recipes! With her two cookbooks, Rise and Shine: Better Breakfasts for Busy Mornings and Best Lunch Box Ever, and website, Mom's Kitchen Handbook, Katie brings ease to everyday meal preparations with tasty recipes, handy tips, and nutritional insights. Katie proves that healthy eating can be enjoyable, easy, and incredibly delicious!
