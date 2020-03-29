Coronavirus impact: Bay Area restaurants asking for support after accepting take-out only orders

Those that did it right away say, it isn't as easy as you might think.
"It's a complete pivot of your business model-to-go boxes and ramekins and these things," said Kevin Hamilton, owner of Canyon Club Brewery in Moraga. "For awhile, we only had one phone line so people couldn't get through. The staff's job is suddenly completely different. The first couple days were nightmares. We got better everyday. A week in, we are good," he said.
RELATED: Coronavirus impact: How restaurants, bars in Walnut Creek are changing its nightlife business
Tosca in San Francisco, Vanessa's in Walnut Creek and Social Bird in Lafayette, among others, are just starting to offer this service. Hamilton encourages people to support them and worries about restaurants that aren't shifting to the new model.
"A lot places said 'We can't' and just stopped. We're not really making any money on it truthfully. I can pay eight people a night. I can give money to our vendors because they are really feeling this times 200," he said.
Hamilton and others who are trying this new model say they need your support more than ever right now. As you head into the weekend, they are asking that you consider your favorite local spot.
"Support your local person. Buy a gift card. Buy a t-shirt, a hat, to-go food. It helps," he said.
Hamilton was on his way Friday to pick up aluminum cans from another brewery that is close to closing its doors, realizing it isn't going to make it through this shut down.
RELATED: Coronavirus Bay Area: San Francisco restaurants get creative during COVID-19 crisis
Canyon Club has had its share of trials. The brewery and restaurant cost $1.6 million to build. It opened in August, just to face power outages. Now, the business is shut down again. Just one of many stories out there in the restaurant business. Hamilton says not only do they need your support, but also tolerance.
This restaurant & brewery in Moraga cost $1.6 to build. It opened in August to deal with- power outages. And now- Covid-19. Small restaurants like this are begging that you remember them during this time. Order take out. Buy a gift card. Or even a hat. pic.twitter.com/qgIVebB5t2— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 27, 2020
"Be kind, be patient. Sometimes it might take a couple of phone calls to get through and your order may be wrong. Stick with us, we will all get through it," he said, laughing.
In a sign of optimism, Canyon Club is using this time to build a new outdoor bar. Management is expecting, and hoping for, a surge of people when they are finally allowed to leave their homes.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19