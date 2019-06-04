Bay Area restaurants well represented on new Michelin guide list for California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California now has its own Michelin guide for restaurants and the Bay Area is well represented.This is the first time a guide has been put together specifically for the state.The one-star restaurant list, which are classified as being "a very good restaurant in its category," has 27 new members.Among them are Angler and Sorrel in San Francisco and The Harbor House Inn which is in Elk in Mendocino County.Saison in San Francisco lost a star and is now a two-star restaurant.A total of 14 restaurants are on the list they are classified as having "excellent cuisine, worth a detour."Only seven restaurants have three-stars and all of them are in the Bay Area.These are restaurants the guide categorizes as "exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey."Some familiar names appear on the list including The French Laundry in Yountville, Atelier Crenn in San Francisco and Manresa in Los Gatos.There are a total of 90 restaurants in all in the Michelin guide.