Baygreens Salad & More brings salads and more to Parkmead

A new healthy fast-casual spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 1653 Mt Diablo Blvd. in Parkmead, the newcomer is called Baygreens Salad & More.
As the name suggests, gourmet salads dominate the menu. Choose one of the signature designs, like the Barcelona (mixed greens, tuna salad, marinated shrimps, pesto dressing) or the pear and gorgonzola; or build your own from the dozens of available ingredients.
In addition to salads, there are paninis, which feature ingredients like grilled portobello mushrooms and smoked salmon. Fresh-squeezed juices are another feature of the menu. Combos include cantaloupe, kale, celery, beet and orange, and a smoothie made with strawberry, banana, spinach and almond milk.
The health food spot has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp.
Jessica J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 10, wrote, "This new restaurant is absolutely amazing. I've had the pleasure of trying their chicken pesto panini, and, my goodness, they did not disappoint. The inside has a rustic refurbished look to it with a modern touch."
And Connie N. added, "Did their build-your-own-salad option, which was kind of like Chipotle-style, so I got to get exactly what I wanted. The shrimp was so fresh and yummy. The place is such a cute place for lunch."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Baygreens Salad & More is open from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineWalnut Creek
foodHoodlineWalnut Creek