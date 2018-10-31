Beauty's is in the eye of the bagel holder with new second location in Uptown Oakland

Craving bagels? You're in luck: popular Temescal eatery Beauty's Bagel Shop has opened a second Oakland location at 1700 Franklin St. (between 17th and 19th streets) in Uptown.
Co-owners Amy Remsen and Blake Joffe make their bagels in the hand-shaped, wood-fired Montreal style, which tend to be slightly smaller than bagels made in the New York style.
That hasn't stopped the original Beauty's from earning plenty of fans. The new branch also offers its popular housemade cream cheese spreads (made of Gina Marie cream cheese and flavored with scallions, veggies, lox or honey); veggie toppings like avocado, salted cucumber and pickled onions; and sandwiches.
With sides such as deviled eggs, a dill pickle, or a bowl of matzoh ball soup, plus a full range of espresso drinks, tea and hot chocolate, diners can enjoy a sweet breakfast or a savory lunch. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Beauty's Bagel Shop has been warmly received by patrons in its early days.
Nathan K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 24, wrote, "Something about their cream cheese makes it different than anything I've ever had. The bagels are the fresh, dense, chewy, authentic bagels that we all crave."
Yelper Audrey S. added of the veggie bagel sandwich, "Loved how garlicky the bagel was! So flavorful and delicious."
Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood: Beauty's Bagel Shop is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. (It's closed on weekends.)
