BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Nearly 712 pounds of fresh and frozen raw beef and pork have been recalled over the possibility that the products may be contaminated with human blood.
According to the USDA, an employee at the facility in Birmingham, Alabama, may have cut himself during production.
The meat was shipped to restaurants in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.
RELATED: Allergan recalls textured breast implant tied to rare cancer
The brand names reportedly include Stock Yard Angus, Cattleman's Selection, Patuxent Farms and SRA.
No illnesses have been reported; however, officials have labeled the incident as a "Class 1" recall, meaning it's a "health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."
Possible human blood contamination forces recall of more than 700 pounds of beef, pork in 5 southern states
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News