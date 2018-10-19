FOOD & DRINK

BentoLicious brings Taiwanese bento boxes to Pleasanton

Photo: Francis F./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Taiwanese spot has you covered. Located at 4833 Hopyard Road, Suite E3, the fresh addition is called BentoLicious and specializes in Taiwanese bento boxes.

The menu includes Ichiban fried chicken breast bento, basil chicken bento, Chiayi organic chicken bento and railroad bento. Daily chef's specials are also available.

Diners start by choosing one entree, then add three side dishes to round out their meals.

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.

Rob C., who reviewed the new eatery on Oct. 18, wrote, "As a Taiwanese, food is authentic, very comforting -- tastes like home cooking. ... Priced reasonably for a good-size bento. Staff super friendly."

And Stephen C. wrote, "What a wonderful addition to Pleasanton. Really authentic Taiwanese bentos. Some organic choices, and it seems everything is made to be not too greasy. Staff was super friendly, and everything was very clean."

Head on over to check it out: BentoLicious is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
