Berkeley's top 5 bike shops, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bike shops in Berkeley, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for bike shops.
1. Waterside Workshops
Photo: Lauren S./Yelp
Topping the list is Waterside Workshops. Located at 84 Bolivar Drive (between Addison Street and Bancroft Way), the bike shop and bike rental spot is the highest rated shop in Berkeley, boasting five stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp.
2. Sports Basement
Photo: Larry S./Yelp
Next up is Sports Basement, situated at 2727 Milvia St. (between Ward and Derby streets). With 4.5 stars out of 227 reviews on Yelp, the bike shop, which offers sports wear, outdoor gear and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Blue Heron Bikes
Photo: Aaron F./Yelp
Blue Heron Bikes, a bike shop, bike repair and maintenance spot, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 69 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1306 Gilman St. (between Neilson and Curtis streets) to see for yourself.
4. Mike's Bikes of Berkeley
Photo: Nathaniel E./Yelp
Over in Downtown Berkeley, check out Mike's Bikes of Berkeley, which has earned four stars out of 348 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bike shop, bike repair and maintenance spot at 2161 University Ave. (between Oxford and West Entrance streets).
5. Berkeley Cycle Works
Photo: Berkeley Cycle Works/Yelp
Last but not least, there's Berkeley Cycle Works, a local favorite with five stars out of 37 reviews. Stop by 1619 San Pablo Ave. (between Cedar and Virginia streets) to hit up the bike shop, bike repair and maintenance spot next time you're in the mood.
