FOOD & DRINK

Bernal's newest brewpub, Hop Oast, opens its doors

Hop Oast owner Aron Deorsey. | Photo: Hop Oast Pub & Brewery/Facebook

By Hoodline
Bernal Heights now boasts a new brewpub. Named Hop Oast Pub & Brewery, the new addition is located at 2887 Bryant St., near the neighborhood's border with the Mission District.

With a three-barrel system on site, owner Aron Deorsey brews beer for Hop Oast onsite and also serves a selection of guest beers.

Deorsey -- a Santa Rosa native, and an alum of Santa Clara University and Sonoma State -- was inspired to study brewing while an undergrad.

"I was a chemistry major in college there was a project where we were studying glycolysis and making something like beer," he explained. "It wasn't beer, but it was that same concept of fermentation. That sparked an interest in home brewing for me ..."
Brewing equipment at Hop Oast. | Photo: Nicole Newman/Hoodline

In 2003, Deorsey was accepted into UC Davis' Master Brewers Program, a six-month brewing program with courses running eight hours a day, five days a week. "It was like having a full-time job; six months of brewing education and studying everything you could possibly imagine about brewing," he said.

After graduating from the program, Deorsey spent time working and brewing for different businesses in Berkeley and San Francisco. He scored his first job at Pyramid Brewing Company then spent 14.5 years brewing for Beach Chalet.

"I knew someday I wanted to open my own brewery," Deorsey said. "I researched it and told my friends and family, and they helped invest in this project. I finally found the location, and it's taken three years to do the build."

Each batch Deorsey brews on site creates six kegs of beer, meaning he's regularly working on a fresh batch. The brewpub's recent selections have included Hop Oast's own IPA and golden ale, alongside Deschute's nitro stout and Harmonic Brewing's chicory brown ale.
Photo: Hop Oast pub & brewery/Facebook

To pair with its brews, and few wines, the kitchen offers bar snacks, hot and cold sandwiches, sausages and chips. "We don't have a full service kitchen, which leaves us a bit limited," Deorsey noted. "It just means we have to be pretty clever when it comes to food."

In the future, he hopes to add more options, like bahn mi sandwiches. (You can view the full menu on the Hop Oast website.)

Hop Oast Pub & Brewery is currently open from 2 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday through Monday, with happy hour running from 5-7 p.m. Once the business is further settled into the neighborhood, the hours will expand to seven days a week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Rise and dine: 3 new breakfast spots to try in San Francisco
Shuttered North Beach deli returns as Palermo II Delicatessen
Copper Spoon adds CBD-infused drinks to bar program
Shanghai Dumpling House brings dim sum to Pleasanton
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
CHP officer killed in I-80 crash in Fairfield
Salesforce Transit Center ribbon-cutting ceremony
Billionaire gives up campaign to split California in 3
Outside Lands: 'The Weeknd' kicks off 3-day music festival
Mendocino Complex Fires, Carr Fire grow over 400,000 acres combined
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
Mother, child hurt after truck drives onto Oakland sidewalk
Lottery responds to allegations of lewd behavior by officials
Show More
Could Idris Elba be the next James Bond?
Some California State Lottery executives accused of lewd behavior
Man bitten in apparent shark attack on Crystal Beach
2 of 4 killed in Canada shooting were officers, police said
Vallejo mom intentionally set herself on fire, killing daughters, police say
More News