SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Shoreline Amphitheatre is known for its star-studded line up of musical acts, and lucky for concertgoers, it also provides some of the best concert food in the Bay Area. In this segment, discover the food scene at Shoreline!
From chicken tacos to fried raviolis, Shoreline offers countless options to satisfy any craving during your concert experience.
Concessions are conveniently located throughout the venue and at Stage Left and Stage Right Cafes, so you can grab your favorite bites whenever you'd like.
For more information, go here.
See Shoreline Amphitheatre's upcoming shows here.
Concert Food Guide: Best bites at Shoreline Amphitheatre
BAY AREA LIFE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News