Sips with Spencer

Wine Glass 101: How to choose the best glasses for an enhanced tasting experience

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Did you know that the right glass could bring out the best in your vino? Glass shape can really make a difference in the enjoyment of your wine by enhancing unique aromas and concentrating taste on different parts of your tongue. From Cabernet to Chardonnay, each type of wine has its own respective glassware that brings forward certain flavors for a memorable tasting experience.

In this segment, Chelsae Smith, the Director DMM at Williams-Sonoma, shows Spencer the perfect wine and glass pairings with two varietal-enhancing collections. The Williams-Sonoma Reserve Stemware Collection features classic shapes with slender stems handcrafted exclusively by master glass blowers. The Williams-Sonoma Estate Stemware Collection features sleek lines designed in-house in collaboration with expert sommeliers, chefs, and winemakers.

For more information on the Williams-Sonoma Reserve Stemware Collection, click here.

For more information on the Williams-Sonoma Estate Stemware Collection, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscosips with spencerbusinesswinewine industry
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SIPS WITH SPENCER
EPIC Steak puts Spencer's wine skills to the test
Groth is home to 100-point Cabernet Sauvignon
An inside look at the Chateau La Cresta restaurant
4 common wine myths debunked
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News