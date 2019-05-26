Wine Glass 101: How to choose the best glasses for an enhanced tasting experience

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Did you know that the right glass could bring out the best in your vino? Glass shape can really make a difference in the enjoyment of your wine by enhancing unique aromas and concentrating taste on different parts of your tongue. From Cabernet to Chardonnay, each type of wine has its own respective glassware that brings forward certain flavors for a memorable tasting experience.
In this segment, Chelsae Smith, the Director DMM at Williams-Sonoma, shows Spencer the perfect wine and glass pairings with two varietal-enhancing collections. The Williams-Sonoma Reserve Stemware Collection features classic shapes with slender stems handcrafted exclusively by master glass blowers. The Williams-Sonoma Estate Stemware Collection features sleek lines designed in-house in collaboration with expert sommeliers, chefs, and winemakers.
