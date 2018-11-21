Beyond Burma brings Shan noodles and samosa soup to Civic Center

A new Burmese spot has opened up shop in Civic Center for dinner and weekend brunches. Called Beyond Burma, the fresh arrival at 154 McAllister St. (at Hyde) focuses on traditional dishes with plenty of veggie options and a few modern twists.
For instance, the fermented tea leaf salad comes with traditional dried shrimp or an all-veggie combination of beans, peas, sesame seeds and assorted vegetables. There's also a Burmese take on ramen, with a base of coconut milk and chicken broth. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Beyond Burma is on its way to building a local fan base.
Hiromi N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 10, wrote, "My two favorite things were the Shan noodles (savory, spicy goodness) and the beer (yes, the beer), which is authentic Myanmar beer, 100 percent malt. The beer was mellow, smooth and flavorful."
And Yelper Maricar F. added, "The samosas are a 'must try'... perfect with the spicy homemade sauce!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Beyond Burma is open from 4 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
