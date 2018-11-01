Bi-Rite Cafe now open in Civic Center Plaza, with ice cream, coffee, salads and more

Bi-Rite Cafe, now open at 52 Grove St. (at the intersection with Larkin Street) in Civic Center Plaza, is the long-awaited result of a collaboration between the popular local grocer and creamery, the Helen Diller Family Foundation, and a list of local government organizations, as we recently reported.
"It's been so uplifting for me to see hundreds of kids playing at the Helen Diller Civic Center Playgrounds every day," said owner Sam Mogannam of the all-outdoor cafe's location on public land, right beside the newly remodeled playground and across from City Hall.
"I hope to see even more families come out, spend the afternoon at the playground, sipping espresso, eating a healthy salad and enjoying some of our delicious soft serve ice cream."
Although it serves coffee drinks from local roasters Sightglass and Samovar tea, the al fresco cafe also offers kid-targeted organic milk and apple juice, as well as simple menu items such as a cheddar quesadilla.
Adult palates will enjoy more elaborate fare like a bacon grilled cheese sandwich with balsamic onions or a quinoa bowl with ginger-garlic kale and avocado.
There are also Bi-Rite Creamery ice-cream treats to appeal to all ages, like a soft-serve brownie sundae with fudge, caramel sauce and sprinkles. (You can check out the full menu here.)
And through Friday morning, the cafe is offering a promotion to the first 40 customers of the day: with any purchase of $10 or more, they'll get a free 12-ounce Bi-Rite Cafe Klean Kanteen insulated tumbler.
With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Bi-Rite Cafseems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood in its early days.
"Such a convenient spot to pick up drinks and meals. I sampled their bacon grilled cheese and tomato soup and loved both," wrote Tammy P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 24.
And Cherylynn N. approved, "Everything is priced under $12 and packed in eco-friendly containers (wood utensils and paper straws). There's no cost to substitute regular milk with soy or oat milk."
Head on over to check it out: Bi-Rite Cafe at Civic Center Plaza is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.
