Blue Bottle Coffee opens 10th San Francisco location in the FiDi

Third-wave coffee purveyor Blue Bottle Coffee is continuing its rapid expansion with its latest San Francisco outpost, now open at 168 2nd St. in the FiDi.
The new location is Blue Bottle's tenth in San Francisco. It takes over a former Subway sandwich shop between Natoma and Howard streets, which shuttered last March.
While it was originally expected to debut last fall, work to get the cafe open took longer than expected.
The new cafe's interior is designed by the architects at Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, according to the business' website, and features "textured concrete panels" and oak tables and chairs for working or lounging.
Expect to see Blue Bottle's typical seasonal single-origin drip coffee, espresso drinks, pastries and viennoiserie by Mountain View-based Midwife and the Baker.
Photo: Anna L./Yelp
Founded in Oakland, Blue Bottle has been rapidly expanding its operations since being acquired by international food distributor Nestle in 2017. It now has locations throughout the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Miami, Boston and Japan.
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the new location has been warmly received by patrons.
Fahren H., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Jan. 8, wrote, "The space is light, bright, airy, a lot of exposed brick and modern wood furniture."
And Bennet W. added, "Blue Bottle Coffee is so good and I enjoyed my experience here today."
Blue Bottle Coffee is open weekdays 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m., and weekends, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
