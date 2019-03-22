Boba Bliss brings bubble tea and more to Dublin

This new business, which recently took over the space formerly occupied by Tea Factory, features an extensive menu of milk teas, coffee drinks and more.
On the menu, expect a build-your-own-drink concept, where you first start by choosing from a list of organic teas, like Assam Black, Jasmine Green or Royal King Oolong. Then, you can add in whole milk, oat milk or almond milk, choose a sweetness level, and top it off with ingredients like honey boba or lychee jelly. There's a selection of signature drinks on offer, too, like the strawberry matcha latte with house-made strawberry puree.
Rounding the menu out are coffee drinks like Vietnamese-style drip coffee, cold brews and sea salt cheese "creamas" with a tea base.
Boba Bliss has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.
Victor G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 18, wrote, "Boba Bliss replenishes Tea Factory's vacanted space. Boba lives up to the bliss with top of the line drinks artisanally crafted with fresh ingredients, nothing artificial."
Yelper SF F. added, "In the space where Tea Factory was, this space has been much improved. The modern space, higher quality ingredients and take-off of Boba Guys, pretty much succeeds."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Boba Bliss - Soft Opening is open from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
