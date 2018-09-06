FOOD & DRINK

Bottoms up: New beer bar Rotator Taproom now open in Walnut Creek

Photo: Stacey C./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new beer bar in town. Called Rotator Taproom, the fresh arrival is located at 1415 Pine St. in Walnut Creek.

The establishment was founded by childhood friends Ryan Westerman, Jeff Stephens and Marc Trapani, and features 21 rotating taps of craft beers, according to its Facebook page.

The menu includes Ryno Pale dry hopped with Ekuanot and Idaho 7; SKB Pilsner with notes of flowers, tangerine peel and grass; and Milo oatmeal pale ale. Want some fruit beer? Check out the Tangerine Wheat, which imbues Lost Coast Harvest Wheat with natural tangerine flavors. (Find the full beer list here.)

With a five-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp so far, the new beer bar is on its way to developing a local fan base.

R J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 30, wrote, "This is a really cool new beer taproom in Walnut Creek! Very attentive and friendly bartenders with decent knowledge of what they have. There were 20 or so different beers available from all sorts of breweries and types of brews IPA, stouts, sours, pilsners, etc."

Yelper Justin R. added, "So glad to see something back in this space! The beer selection was pretty great, and every employee I talked to was knowledgeable and incredibly helpful."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Rotator Taproom is open from 3-11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
