Breakfast in 5 minutes?

Meet Chef Kathy Fang and learn her 5-minute Japanese-inspired breakfast recipe.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Meet Chef Kathy Fang, a Food Network Chopped Champion and the owner of the popular Chinese food spot, Fang, located in San Francisco. Kathy first learned how to cook in her parents' restaurant, House of Nanking, where she cultivated her love for food in one of the Bay Area's most iconic eateries.

In addition to running her own restaurant, Chef Kathy shares the recipes she makes at home on her blog, Fangalicious, where you can browse through her favorite food finds, travel experiences, and over 600 delicious recipes. For more information, visit her website.
Kathy's 5-Minute Japanese-Inspired Breakfast Recipe:

Ingredients:
1 egg
1 whole tomato
Half a cluster of enoki mushrooms
Sliced ginger
2 tablespoons Ponzu

1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon avocado oil
Furikake seasoning

Directions:
1. Heat avocado oil in a small frying pan.
2. Add sliced ginger until browned (30 seconds).
3. Add mushrooms and tomatoes and let cook for 2 minutes.

4. Move the mushrooms and tomatoes to create a circular space within the pan to add the cracked egg.
5. Let the yolk cook and gently scramble the egg whites into the surrounding mushrooms and tomatoes. Be careful not to break the yolk.
6. Drizzle the Ponzu into the pan. Use chopsticks or tongs to gently stir the sauce into the egg white, mushroom, and tomato mixture.
7. Briefly boil, then turn off heat.
8. Plate in a shallow bowl with the yolk sitting atop the veggies.
9. Drizzle sesame oil and garnish with Furikake seasoning.
