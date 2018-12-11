FOOD & DRINK

29,000 pounds of sausage recalled due to possible metal contamination

Tens of thousands of pounds of breakfast sausage are being recalled due to possible metal contamination.

CTI Foods is recalling more than 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean heat and serve original sausage links made with pork and turkey.


According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, five consumers have complained of metal pieces in the sausage links.

The sausage affected by the recall will have a use by date of January 31, 2019. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49. The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 19085" on the back of the product packaging.

These products need to be thrown away or returned to point of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Jimmy Dean customer service line at (855) 382-3101.
