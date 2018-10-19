Brews and bites: World of Beer opens first California location in Dublin

Looking for booze and bites? International brewery chain World of Beer has you covered. The Tampa, Florida-based franchise has opened a new location at 4920 Dublin Blvd., Suite 260, in the Hacienda Crossings Shopping Center. This is its first outpost in California.
Expect an extensive selection of global and craft beers, like the North Coast Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout Nitro with a robust palate and fruity notes and the Lagunitas Aunt Sally, a dry-hopped sweet, tart pale ale. Spirits include Tito's handmade vodka, Hendrick's gin, Jameson Irish whiskey and more.
Pair your drinks with beer-brined chicken sliders, pesto hummus or beer cheese nachos. The kitchen is also serving sandwiches, stone-fired pizzas, salads, burgers and entrees such as the pork schnitzel. (Find the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp so far, the new beer bar seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Arun G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 14, wrote, "Had an amazing experience at the World of Beer. Great food, service and entertainment. Best of all, it's not just beer, they have everything including wine, cocktails and whiskey even. The menu for food was incredible with flavors you won't get bored of."
Yelper Teresa G. added, "The location is perfect for hanging out with friends or date night. The decor and atmosphere were great. The food was tasty. The manager came by to see how we were doing and had a nice chat with us."
Head on over to check it out: World of Beer is open from 11 a.m.-midnight Monday-Wednesday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Thursday-Saturday.
