After a seven-month closure, a popular and acclaimed neighborhood soul food spot has returned to Oakland in a new location. Previously located on Mandela Parkway in West Oakland, Brown Sugar Kitchen has made the move to Uptown, taking over the former Pican space at 2295 Broadway (at 23rd St.)
Its opening is part of a broader local expansion for award-winning chef Tanya Holland, who recently debuted another location in San Francisco's Ferry Building.
Longtime fans will find Holland's full selection of organic Southern breakfast and brunchfare with a flair: shrimp and grits, smoked pork hash, fried chicken and waffles and more. With 85 seats and a full bar, it'll also be easier to get a table than at Brown Sugar's petite former location.
With a four-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, Brown Sugar Kitchen's new digs are getting solid feedback from clientele.
Yelper Nina S. wrote, "I love this location. It's so roomy and bright and clean and new, just a really great vibe. From our table, we could totally see Chef Tanya working in the kitchen, and couldn't help but fangirl and be star-struck."
But Hannah B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 23, had a warning for brunch-goers: "If you plan to go for brunch on the weekends after 10 a.m., expect a long wait (one to two hours). They don't take reservations and never have."
Brown Sugar Kitchen is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Brown Sugar Kitchen returns to Oakland, with a larger space
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News