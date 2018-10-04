Brownies, baklava and pie: 3 cool new bakeries to check out in San Francisco

Theorita
834 Divisadero St., Divisadero
Photo: Alex D./Yelp
Theorita is a diner and bakery serving breakfast and brunch. Helmed by James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Angela Pinkerton, it offers an array of baked goods, including brownies, pecan sticky buns, berry ricotta pockets and chamomile ginger scones.
Pinkerton has already gained acclaim for her signature pies, which can be enjoyed by the slice in varieties like apple, fig-plum crumble and passionfruit-bay leaf meringue. Some of the savory dishes also feature her baking, like a vegetarian chili accompanied by housemade blue cornbread, or a breakfast sandwich on a housemade English muffin.
Yelp users are excited about Theorita, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews on the site.
Yelper Anthony L., who reviewed Theorita on September 29, wrote, "The best thing about Theorita is that they are constantly innovating. Every time you go, the menu is bigger and better, and the dishes are more refined."
Maria S. noted, "Theorita is much more relaxed and not as loud as its upstairs sister, Che Fico. It has a diner feel to it, with a huge case of pie, pastries and desserts. Our server recommended the PB&J pie. The grapes with the oat and peanut topping were amazing."
Theorita is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. from Wednesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
The Argentum Project
47 Sixth St., SoMa
Photo: The Argentum Project/Yelp
Greek bakery-deli The Argentum Project specializes in authentic Greek pastries, like a breakfast pastry made with feta and phyllo dough, savory handheld spinach pies, and tiropita, a flaky pie with cheese.
If you're looking for something sweet, sample the bougatsa, a phyllo pastry filled with custard and topped with cinnamon, or a classic baklava. Visitors can also enjoy the baklava as a crumbled topping on a cup of frozen Greek yogurt.
Yelp users are excited about The Argentum Project, which currently holds five stars out of 23 reviews on the site.
Cherylynn N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 17, wrote, "While the area still has its issues, it's changing every day thanks to new businesses like The Argentum Project (TAP), a Greek deli. They're such a welcome addition to the 6th Street corridor. TAP sells housemade Greek pastries, salads, sandwiches, yogurt, beer, wine and coffee."
"This new Greek deli off Market Street is a gem. Stop in for a salad, a pastry or a memory of your last vacation in Greece," added Derald C. "They import directly several of their items from Greece. I only had the bougatsa, but will come back and try their other dishes."
The Argentum Project is open from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Harvest Wheat Field Bakery
431 Clement St., Inner Richmond
Photo: luke c./Yelp
Harvest Wheat Field Bakery is an Asian bakery offering an assortment of pastries and breads, including a ham and egg bun, fruit tarts, dinner rolls, a chocolate cake roll and many others. More ambitious desserts include mousse cakes and a mille-crepes cake with matcha.
Harvest Wheat Field Bakery's current rating of 3.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Andrea G., who reviewed the new spot on July 8, wrote, "This place has been open for a week with a pretty wide selection of pastries. Pastries are placed in display cases, with loaves of different breads on top."
Yelper Matt G. added, "I had mixed reactions on many of the pastries from here. But the vanilla-cream cake is by far one of my favorites, because the cake has a nice texture, is moist and has the perfect amount of cream."